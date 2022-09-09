Edwin C. Rapholz, 68, of Adams

Edwin C. Rapholz, 68, of Adams, NY, passed away September 7, 2022 at the Colonial Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Rome, NY,where he had been a resident since July 30th.(Funeral Home)

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Edwin C. Rapholz, 68, of Adams, NY, passed away September 7, 2022 at the Colonial Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Rome, NY,where he had been a resident since July 30th.

Born on May 18, 1954, in Watertown, NY, son of Edwin and Shirley (Gilbo) Rapholz,he graduated from Watertown High School in 1973. Following school he entered the US Army and he was honorably discharged.  Upon returning home he worked various jobs in the Watertown area before moving to Florida.  While residing in Florida he was a cook for several years.  He then moved to Vermont for a short time before returning to Watertown and residing with his brother.

Among his survivors are a brother, Richard L. “Rick” Rapholz, Adams; two sisters and their husbands, Deborah L. and Michael G. Bellinger, Lorraine, NY and Barbara A. and David Tankersley, N Syracuse, NY; many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.  A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 17th at the Lorraine Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Online condolences may be left at www.hartandbrucefh.com

