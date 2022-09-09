Evans Mills celebrating 100th birthday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Evans Mills is gearing up for its centennial celebration.

On Saturday, the village marks 100 years since it formally became a village in 1922.

The Friends of Evans Mills has been planning a craft fair, bringing in vendors and organizing a parade to celebrate the village’s heritage.

The bars in town are hosting themed parties. Planners say if you show up in Roaring 20s fashion, the drinks are on the house.

“So do come and dress up in your 1920s best and have a really good time,” said Stephanie Marnell, president, Friends of Evans Mills.

“I’m actually really excited. This has been a long time coming. We started this group almost a year ago now. It’s been a lot of hard work for community members to get this going. We’ve had a lot of help from local businesses and even outside businesses,” said Samantha Fleming, member, Friends of Evans Mills.

The party starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at the LeRay Historical Museum.

