Foggy to start, then sunny

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The next few days are proof that summer’s not over.

Morning patchy fog will burn off and we’ll have sunny skies with highs around 80.

Skies stay clear overnight. Lows in the 50s and low 60s.

There will be patchy fog Saturday morning, too. It will become sunny and humid with highs in the low 80s.

Sunday will be partly sunny and in the upper 70s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Monday and the low 70s on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and Thursday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid-70s both days.

