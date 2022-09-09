Fort Drum’s 10th Mountain Division welcomes new commander

Command of the 10th Mountain Division was passed from Major General Milford Beagle to Major...
Command of the 10th Mountain Division was passed from Major General Milford Beagle to Major General Gregory Anderson.(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With the passing of the colors, the 10th Mountain Division has a new commanding general.

History, tradition and accomplishment of command. These values were honored on Fort Drum Friday morning as command of the division was passed from Major General Milford Beagle to the new commander, Major General Gregory Anderson.

“I’m filled with gratitude and humility to have been given another opportunity to serve soldiers and families, and to do so in a division and a community that I’ve grown to love over the years,” said Anderson.

General Anderson has served at Fort Drum twice before, including as deputy commanding general from July 2018 to June 2019.

“I’ve been all around the Army. I’ve been all around the joint force. Units and installations don’t have a sense of community and team like they do anywhere else like they do up here. When I say it’s a treasure, I mean it,” he said.

It was a sentiment echoed by General Beagle as he addressed his troops for the last time as their commanding officer.

“A little bit over a year ago we were in shock and disbelief that we will back here in this division and in the north country. And after leaving the first time, we always remained a little bit hopeful that we would return,” said Beagle.

Beagle is headed to Fort Leavenworth, Kansas where he will be promoted to lieutenant general.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire
6 homeless after fire damages house
Black ash has traditionally been used in Akwesasne basket weaving. Now it's under threat from...
Invasive species threatens Akwesasne tradition
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
Fire at 23018 Honey Flats Road
Firefighters battle blaze in town of Orleans
Kristopher Spencer, pictured in 2019
Spencer named as Jefferson County’s undersheriff

Latest News

This untitled illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention depicts a...
Governor declares state of emergency over polio
WWNY
Helping parents talk with kids about tough subjects
Crash on State Route 3 in the town of Henderson.
No serious injuries reported in 2-vehicle crash
WWNY
WWNY Helping parents talk with kids about tough subjects