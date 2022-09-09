Fort Drum’s 10th Mountain Division welcomes new commander

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With the passing of the colors, the 10th Mountain Division has a new commanding general.

History, tradition and accomplishment of command. These values were honored on Fort Drum Friday morning as command of the division was passed from Major General Milford Beagle to the new commander, Major General Gregory Anderson.

“I’m filled with gratitude and humility to have been given another opportunity to serve soldiers and families, and to do so in a division and a community that I’ve grown to love over the years,” said Anderson.

General Anderson has served at Fort Drum twice before, including as deputy commanding general from July 2018 to June 2019.

“I’ve been all around the Army. I’ve been all around the joint force. Units and installations don’t have a sense of community and team like they do anywhere else like they do up here. When I say it’s a treasure, I mean it,” he said.

It was a sentiment echoed by General Beagle as he addressed his troops for the last time as their commanding officer.

“A little bit over a year ago we were in shock and disbelief that we will back here in this division and in the north country. And after leaving the first time, we always remained a little bit hopeful that we would return,” said Beagle.

Beagle is headed to Fort Leavenworth, Kansas where he will be promoted to lieutenant general.

