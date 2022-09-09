Gary H. Peters, 63, of Norwood

Mr. Peters passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Gary H. Peters, 63, a resident of 3 Sports Ave, Norwood, will be held on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood with Rev. Lee Sweeney presiding. Burial will be held in the Crary Mills cemetery following the services. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. Mr. Peters passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Gary is survived by his mother, Virginia, Norwood; a brother, Larry Peters, Norwood; three sisters, Phyllis Foster, Potsdam; Rosemary Merrill, Potsdam and Jane Hooper, Hopkinton; his aunt Agnes Bonno, Potsdam and his nieces and nephews, Cory, Ryan, Chelsea and Patty as well as his family from the SUNMOUNT and NYSARC communities.

He was pre-deceased by his father, Lawrence.

Born in Potsdam, NY on December 14, 1958 to Lawrence and Virginia Butterfield Peters, Gary worked at NYSARC dayhab in Norwood. Gary enjoyed going on trips, listening to music, riding bicycles, eating out and socializing with people.

Memorial donations in Gary’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .

