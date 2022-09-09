Group looks to give new life to old limestone blocks

Monday night, the city council is expected to approve a donation of limestone blocks harvested from the remains of the old Remington paper mill(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A group looking to remove old limestone blocks from the banks of the Black River wants to give them new life.

Members of the Watertown Island Project have a number of ideas for reusing what they call “precious” limestone.

National Grid is demolishing the old Remington Mill in Glen Park and intended to take the limestone to a landfill.

But there was an urgent request from the group, which saw a need to preserve them for future projects.

From gateways to facades, the group’s goal is to beautify the land along the Black River.

“When we heard about the demolition of this mill, all of a sudden our energy mobilized, and all of a sudden there was some urgency about this. We have to act now; the time is now,” said Larry Gordon, co-founder, Watertown Islands Project.

The blocks will be stored on Sewall’s Island in Watertown for now.

