Helping parents talk with kids about tough subjects

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is offering a free parenting program to help moms and dads talk with their kids about difficult subjects.

Tough Talk with Teens will be held on Tuesday, September 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CCE office at 203 North Hamilton Street in Watertown.

Nutrition and Parenting Program Manager April Bennett appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about the event. Watch her interview above.

CCE is bringing together a panel of local experts to help parents navigate tricky subject matter with their teens and tweens like:

Vaping and e-cigarettes

Drugs and alcohol

Relationships and sex

Self-harm and suicide

Internet safety and age-appropriate social media use

Experts from Pivot, North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council, Anchor Recovery Center of NNY, and the Youth Alliance of Jefferson County will provide evidence-based information and resources to help parents decide what to say when to start these discussions, why open dialogue is important, and how to communicate effectively.

Parents will have an opportunity to ask the experts anonymously or in person at the culminating panel Q&A discussion.

It’s recommended that parents register in advance here.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.