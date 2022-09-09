Highlights & scores: Frontier League boys’ soccer & NAC volleyball

(WWNY) - It was a busy Thursday night both in the Frontier League and the Northern Athletic Conference.

In Sackets Harbor, it was a boys’ Frontier League D Division contest as the Patriots hosted LaFargeville.

It was scoreless in the first half when Nick Arthur went far corner for the tally. The Patriots go on top 1-0.

Under two minutes later, LaFargeville tied it up when Jefferson Smith split the pipes on the direct kick, tying the game at 1.

Just before halftime Nathan Wyatt gives the Red Knights the lead. It’s 2-1 LaFargeville at the half.

LaFargeville went on to beat Sackets Harbor by a final score of 4-1

In boys’ Frontier League soccer from Immaculate Heart Central, the Cavaliers hosted the Thousand Islands Vikings.

The game was scoreless in the first half when Bernardo Tomazini’s blast found the top corner. It’s 1-0 Cavaliers.

IHC added to its lead a bit later when Dale Foote dented the back of the net: 2-0 Cavaliers.

IHC went on to beat Thousand Islands 8-1.

In another boys’ Frontier League soccer matchup, the Watertown Cyclones hosted General Brown.

Less than two minutes int, Watertown jumped in front when Jack Rathbun buried the blast off the scramble in front, making it 1-0 Watertown at the half.

Cyclones went on to beat General Brown 1-nothing

Potsdam was at Madrid-Waddington in NAC volleyball for the opening match of the season.

Madrid-Waddington notched a three-set sweep, beating the Sandstoners 25-15 in the first set, a close 25-21 in the middle set, and 25-17 in the third set.

The Yellow Jackets were led by Rene Fuller with 10 kills and four assists. Lillian Todd contributed 15 assists. Erica Bates slammed eight aces.

The Jackets are 1-0 and will face division rival Canton on Monday. Potsdam is 0-1 and will host Ogdensburg in their home opener on Monday.

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ high school soccer

Lyme 3, Copenhagen 0

LaFargeville 4, Sackets Harbor 1

Belleville Henderson 3, Alexandria 3

Immaculate Heart 8, Thousand Islands 1

Lowville 3, Carthage 2

Watertown 1, General Brown 0

South Jefferson 1, Indian River 0

Canton 8, Gouverneur 3

Potsdam, Malone – postponed

St. Regis Fall, St. Lawrence Central – postponed

Girls’ high school soccer

Harrisville 3, Edwards-Knox 2

Lisbon 6, Hermon-DeKalb 0

High school volleyball

Madrid-Waddington 3, Potsdam 0

Canton 3, Gouverneur 0

Girls’ high school swimming

Indian River 92, Carthage 77

Beaver River 51, Thousand Islands 43

Watertown 111, South Jefferson 65

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.