Indian River criticized over budget practices

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - A state audit says the Indian River Central School District has more in its savings account than it should have.

The audit, released Friday by Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, says that unless the district changes its ways, it will collect more taxes than it needs.

In response, district officials disagreed, saying that the problem is with the state’s tax laws and not in the way the district manages its money.

One issue is that the district had a surplus fund balance of 10% at the end of June in 2021. The statutory limit is 4%.

District officials say that because of the way the state property tax law is written, 83% of north country schools and 60% of all state schools exceed the limit.

The district also said the appropriated fund balance was significantly reduced for the 2022-23 school year.

Auditors also noted the district underestimated revenues from 2017-2018 through 2020-2021 by $68.8 million and overestimated what it needed to spend by nearly $30 million.

The district said auditors didn’t take into account the uncertainty of the pandemic. Officials also said they will continue to refine their budget process to make it as realistic as they can.

