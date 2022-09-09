Jefferson County SPCA: Isaby, a cat with boundaries

Jefferson County SPCA
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Isaby is a cat with a lot of personality.

Jefferson County SPCA assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says she’s a cat who makes her opinion known and it takes time for her to warm up to new people.

And she really likes her own space.

Also at the shelter are the usual dogs and cats, along with zebra finches, hamsters, and rabbits.

Stop by to see them. You can also visit jeffersoncountyspca.org or the SPCA’s Facebook page. You can call the SPCA at 315-782-3260.

