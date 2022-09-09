John W. Cassoni, 57, of Antwerp

John W. Cassoni, 57, of Lexington Ave, Antwerp died Wednesday morning, September 7,2022 after being stricken at his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - John W. Cassoni, 57, of Lexington Ave, Antwerp died Wednesday morning, September 7,2022 after being stricken at his home.

John was born on September 28,1964 in Watertown, the son of the late John P. and Kathryn A. (Kempney) Cassoni. He attended Carthage schools. He married the former Jennifer A. David on August 30,2008 in Thompson Park in Watertown. John worked construction and painting for several companies in the North Country. His last employment was with Denny’s Restaurant in Watertown.

John loved all types of music and was a talented musician playing and singing in several bands. He loved camping and enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife: Jennifer A. Cassoni of Antwerp; his stepchildren, Jeremiah Chapman of Antwerp, Martin Herman of Texas, Maureen Herman of Texas, and Morgan Herman of Louisianna, two sisters: Tammy (Gerry) Mack of Ogdensburg and Cindy Childers of Lowville, one brother: Duane (Christine) Cassoni of Black River and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, his brother, Todd Allen Cassoni and his beloved dog, Makaya.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 13 from 5-7pm at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home in Carthage. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jarrid Childers c/o John Cassoni, 26158 Crowner Road Carthage NY 13619.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.