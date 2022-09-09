Marilyn C. DeCelles, 86, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Marilyn C. DeCelles, 86, a longtime resident of Washington Street, passed away Thursday morning, September 8, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a brief illness.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may call Monday 3-6:00 PM.  A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Massena on Tuesday at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

A complete obituary will appear in the next edition.

