Marilyn C. DeCelles, 86, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Marilyn C. DeCelles, 86, a longtime resident of Washington Street, passed away Thursday morning, September 8, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a brief illness.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may call Monday 3-6:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Massena on Tuesday at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

A complete obituary will appear in the next edition.

