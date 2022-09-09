Melinda M. (Christman) Ellard, 49, of Rensselaer Falls and formerly of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Mrs. Melinda M. (Christman) Ellard, age 49, of Rensselaer Falls and formerly of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Thursday evening, September 8, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.(Source: Funeral Home)

RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Melinda M. (Christman) Ellard, age 49, of Rensselaer Falls and formerly of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Thursday evening, September 8, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 1:00PM at Mallettsville Bridge. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Melinda is survived by her husband, of 30 years, Robert Ellard of Rensselaer Falls, NY; her father, Dale Christman of Ogdensburg, NY; siblings, Michael Christman and Scott Christman, and Sara Christman, all of Ogdensburg; two nephews; Caleb and Dawson Christman, two nieces; Madison and Kamryn Christman, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Melinda is predeceased by daughters, Amealea and Alexys Ellard, her mother, Phyllis J. Christman and a brother, Jason Christman.

Melinda was born on August 2, 1973, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Dale and Phyllis J. (Tynon) Christman. She graduated from Heuvelton High School. Melinda married Robert Ellard on March 24, 1994, in Pope Mills, NY. Melinda was first employed by Walmart as a cashier.

Melinda enjoyed fishing, traveling to Maine, and cooking.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

