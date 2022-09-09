No serious injuries reported in 2-vehicle crash
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State police said no one was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash early Friday afternoon.
The collision happened on State Route 3 in the town of Henderson.
Troopers released no details about what happened, but pictures from the scene show a car on its side off the highway and an SUV with front and side damage.
