No serious injuries reported in 2-vehicle crash

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State police said no one was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash early Friday afternoon.

The collision happened on State Route 3 in the town of Henderson.

Troopers released no details about what happened, but pictures from the scene show a car on its side off the highway and an SUV with front and side damage.

7 News will update this story if we get more information.

Crash on State Route 3 in the town of Henderson. (WWNY)

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.