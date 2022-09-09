No serious injuries reported in 2-vehicle crash

Crash on State Route 3 in the town of Henderson.
Crash on State Route 3 in the town of Henderson.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State police said no one was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash early Friday afternoon.

The collision happened on State Route 3 in the town of Henderson.

Troopers released no details about what happened, but pictures from the scene show a car on its side off the highway and an SUV with front and side damage.

7 News will update this story if we get more information.

Crash on State Route 3 in the town of Henderson.
Crash on State Route 3 in the town of Henderson.(WWNY)

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire
6 homeless after fire damages house
Black ash has traditionally been used in Akwesasne basket weaving. Now it's under threat from...
Invasive species threatens Akwesasne tradition
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
Fire at 23018 Honey Flats Road
Firefighters battle blaze in town of Orleans
Kristopher Spencer, pictured in 2019
Spencer named as Jefferson County’s undersheriff

Latest News

WWNY
WWNY Helping parents talk with kids about tough subjects
Money
Indian River criticized over budget practices
Russell Dendler and Tiarose Stephenson
2 accused of fentanyl possession in Massena
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Chorizo