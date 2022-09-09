Pasta for CASA coming up October 1

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 31st Annual Pasta for CASA is coming up on Saturday, October 1, but orders are already being taken for meals.

Program Coordinator Natasha Delaney appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about the event that raises money for CASA or Court Appointed Special Advocates. Watch her interview above.

Dinner will be served from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Exhibition Hall at the Watertown Fairgrounds. There are both dine-in and drive-thru dinner options.

Meal prices range from $10 - $17.

Dinner choices include spaghetti with meatballs, chicken riggies, and sundried tomato, mushroom, and spinach rigatoni. All 3 options include a salad, roll, dessert & beverage.

Pre-orders will be taken until September 23 by calling 315-785-0333, extension 132, or clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire
6 homeless after fire damages house
Black ash has traditionally been used in Akwesasne basket weaving. Now it's under threat from...
Invasive species threatens Akwesasne tradition
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
Fire at 23018 Honey Flats Road
Firefighters battle blaze in town of Orleans
Russell Dendler and Tiarose Stephenson
2 accused of fentanyl possession in Massena

Latest News

Blast from the Past
Blast from the Past: 2013 apple orchard opening
Monday night, the city council is expected to approve a donation of limestone blocks harvested...
Group looks to give new life to old limestone blocks
Evans Mills is gearing up for its centennial celebration
Evans Mills celebrating 100th birthday
File photo of Whooville in the Harbor
Dr. Suess’ estate puts an end to Sacket’s Whooville in the Harbor