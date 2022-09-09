Pasta for CASA coming up October 1

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 31st Annual Pasta for CASA is coming up on Saturday, October 1, but orders are already being taken for meals.

Program Coordinator Natasha Delaney appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about the event that raises money for CASA or Court Appointed Special Advocates. Watch her interview above.

Dinner will be served from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Exhibition Hall at the Watertown Fairgrounds. There are both dine-in and drive-thru dinner options.

Meal prices range from $10 - $17.

Dinner choices include spaghetti with meatballs, chicken riggies, and sundried tomato, mushroom, and spinach rigatoni. All 3 options include a salad, roll, dessert & beverage.

Pre-orders will be taken until September 23 by calling 315-785-0333, extension 132, or clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.