Porch Music Festival in Sackets Harbor this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Grab your lawn chairs and coolers, it’s time for Sackets Harbor’s Porch Music Festival.

Organizer Bill Landers says there will be 16 bands on porches throughout the village.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The festival is from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 10. The bands change every hour.

The day wraps up with KEX, the Kevin Elliott Experience, at the bandstand from 5 to 6 p.m.

You can pick up schedules at the information tent or you can go to sacketsharborhistoricalsociety.org.

