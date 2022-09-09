Red & Black get back to work

By Mel Busler
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black have had a mini break in the schedule, but now it’s time to get ready for their next game on September 17.

The last time we saw the Red & Black on the field, they were beating Auburn 41-6.

Since that August 20 night, the Red & Black have had a couple of forfeit wins and time off for the Labor Day weekend,

It’s keeping the players in shape that has been a top priority.

Coach George Ashcraft is planning a special night when Watertown hits the field on the September 17 regular season finale at home.

There has been a benefit for having this many days off.

Watertown hosts Broome County on Saturday night, September 17, at George Ashcraft Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

