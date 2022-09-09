TV Dinner: Chorizo

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sure, you can buy chorizo at the store, but it’s likely cheaper if you make it yourself. Chef Chris Manning shows us how.

Traditionally, chorizo is made with pork, but the chef shares a recipe that uses half pork and half beef to cut down on the grease.

He used it to make tacos and nachos. He topped them off with about a three-to-one blend of mayonnaise and pico de gallo.

Chorizo

- 4 tablespoons paprika

- 4 tablespoons chili powder

- 2 tablespoons ground chipotle pepper

- 1½ tablespoons ground cumin

- 1½ tablespoons ground coriander

- 2 tablespoons granulated garlic

- 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

- 2 teaspoons salt

- 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

- ½ teaspoon ground cloves

- 2 pounds ground beef

- 2 pounds ground pork

- ¼ cup cider vinegar

Blend spices together, then mix with beef and pork. Add vinegar. Mix well, cover, and refrigerate overnight.

Use to make burgers, tacos, nachos, or Mexican frittatas.

