TV Dinner: Chorizo

TV Dinner: Chorizo
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sure, you can buy chorizo at the store, but it’s likely cheaper if you make it yourself. Chef Chris Manning shows us how.

Traditionally, chorizo is made with pork, but the chef shares a recipe that uses half pork and half beef to cut down on the grease.

He used it to make tacos and nachos. He topped them off with about a three-to-one blend of mayonnaise and pico de gallo.

Chorizo

- 4 tablespoons paprika

- 4 tablespoons chili powder

- 2 tablespoons ground chipotle pepper

- 1½ tablespoons ground cumin

- 1½ tablespoons ground coriander

- 2 tablespoons granulated garlic

- 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

- 2 teaspoons salt

- 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

- ½ teaspoon ground cloves

- 2 pounds ground beef

- 2 pounds ground pork

- ¼ cup cider vinegar

Blend spices together, then mix with beef and pork. Add vinegar. Mix well, cover, and refrigerate overnight.

Use to make burgers, tacos, nachos, or Mexican frittatas.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire
6 homeless after fire damages house
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
Black ash has traditionally been used in Akwesasne basket weaving. Now it's under threat from...
Invasive species threatens Akwesasne tradition
Fire at 23018 Honey Flats Road
Firefighters battle blaze in town of Orleans
Kristopher Spencer, pictured in 2019
Spencer named as Jefferson County’s undersheriff

Latest News

TV Dinner: Chorizo
TV Dinner: Chorizo
Tri-County Career Link
Tri-County Career Link
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Ratatouille
TV Dinner: Ratatouille
TV Dinner: Ratatouille