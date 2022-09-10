Clayton hosts the 35th annual Thousand Islands Train Fair

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Calling all train enthusiasts! This weekend marks the 35th Annual Thousand Islands Train Fair.

From model train layouts of all shapes and sizes, to buying and selling train sets, there’s something for everyone.

And if you have a set sitting at home that you haven’t used in a while, you can bring it to the fair and find out how much it’s worth.

The fair began Saturday from 9 AM - 5 PM. But if you couldn’t make it, no worries.

The train fair will also be held Sunday at the Cerow Recreation Park in Clayton from 10 AM - 4 PM.

Admission is $7 and children 12 years and under get in for free.

