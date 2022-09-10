Disc golf course opens in Watertown

Thanks to the people at Parkside Bible Church, Watertown now has it's first public disc-golf...
Thanks to the people at Parkside Bible Church, Watertown now has it’s first public disc-golf course.(wwny)
By Chad Charette
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Disc golf continues to be on the rise throughout the North Country, and now just about anyone can try it.

Thanks to the people at Parkside Bible Church, Watertown now has it’s first public disc-golf course and it’s located right in the church’s backyard.

Saturday, people celebrated it’s grand opening with a cookout, raffle, and some equipment giveaways.

The course was a pet project for Pastor Reed Walsh, who wanted to spread his love of the sport to the church community.

“It’s hard to gauge. There’s not a lot of disc golf courses in the area. When I moved here a few years ago, there were none. I just didn’t know there’d be a lot of interest. I just shared it in a lot of places and so far we’ve had a very good turnout,” said Pastor Reid Walsh.

The course is open to the public. So if you’re interested in disc golf, feel free to check it out.

