Friday Sports: Busy night on North Country gridiron

Its a Football Friday Night around the North Country with plenty of gridiron action.

In Section 3 football from Carthage, the Comets hosting the Indian River Warriors.

In the 1st quarter, the Warriors get on the board when Ethan Hattori takes it in from 4 yards out: 8-0 Indian River.

In the 2nd quarter, the Comets answer when Josh Bigelow goes in from 2 yards out: 8-7 Indian River at the half.

Indian River goes on to beat Carthage 36-14.

In the Section 3 Class A football from Watertown High, the Cyclones hosting Fayetteville Manlius.

In the 1st quarter, it was 7-0 Fayetteville Manlius. TJ Conley goes in from a couple of yards out: 14-0 Hornets.

Still in the 1st, it was Conley taking the pitch and scoring from 15 yards out: 21-0 Hornets.

Conley, a 1 man wrecking crew, taking it in from 13 yards out: 28-0 Fayetteville Manlius.

Fayetteville Manlius goes on to beat Watertown 49-0.

In 8-Man Football from Cape Vincent, T.I. hosted West Canada Valley.

In the 1st quarter, Brayden Shepardsen tosses a swing pass to Michael Tubia who takes it 51 yards for the score: 8-0 West Canada Valley.

West Canada Valley beats Thousand Islands 40-20.

In another 8-Man Football contest from Turin, South Lewis hosted Cooperstown.

In the 1st quarter, South Lewis punting, but Ivan Branigan’s punt is blocked by Michael Virtell.

But the South Lewis defense comes up big. Its Bruce Weiler with the sack of Bryson Whitaker.

This game scoreless in the 2nd quarter. Cooperstown beats South Lewis 6-0.

In NAC football, it was Massena at OFA.

Colden Hardy takes the handoff and goes 45 yards for the touchdown. Massena goes on top 6-0.

Brian Hurlbut comes up with the fumble and goes 98 yards for the touchdown. Massena goes on top 12-0.

OFA answers as Shea Polniak hits Carson Ramey for the 15 yard Touchdown: 12-8.

Polniak scores on the keeper to make it 16-12 OFA.

OFA beats Massena 40-39.

St. Lawrence Central hosted Canton.

David Zuhlsdorf takes it in on the keeper: 6-0 Bears.

Then it’s Erich Zuhlsdorf takes the pitch in for 6: 14-0.

The QB keeper makes it 20-0.

Canton beats St. Lawrence Central 36-6.

