Gordon C. Harper, 96, of formerly of West Carthage and Lake Bonaparte

Gordon C. Harper, formerly of West Carthage and Lake Bonaparte, N.Y. passed away peacefully at the age of 96, at WellSpan Hospital in Ephrata, PA. on September 7th, 2022.

Gordon was born on May 28,1926 in Watertown, NY, son of the late William and Violet (Shawcross) Harper. He attended West Carthage High school, prior to joining the U.S. Navy during World War II, from 1943 to 1946, aboard the USS Randolph, in the South Pacific. He married Eleanor Fleming Harper of Copenhagen N.Y. on July 18, 1948. Eleanor recently passed away July 4, 2022.

Gordon had a very successful career with Snap-On Incorporated and retired as Field Manager after 34 years of service and dedication. Gordon and Eleanor spent summers at the home he built on Lake Bonaparte, NY and winters at their home in Tavares, FL where he enjoyed golfing with friends.

Gordon was a member of the VFW Post 7227 in Carthage, the Kangaroo Club, the Lake Bonaparte Conservation Club and was an honorary member of the West Carthage Fire Department where he volunteered for several years. He enjoyed racing stock cars with his brothers as a young man, at Evans Mills, N.Y. He raced sail boats on Lake Bonaparte with the Sailing Club and was a member of the Ski Patrol at Juniper Hills, Harrisville. Later in life, he greatly enjoyed using his Bobcat to move, build and excavate, often helping family and friends to do the same. He was an avid Deer hunter in Montague, N.Y. with family and friends for most of his life, and also hunted Caribou and Boar elsewhere.

He is survived by one son: Randall (Janine Haver) Harper of West Carthage, NY. Two daughters: Holly (Gary) McElhearn, and Melissa (Christopher Strickland) Harper, both of Bluefield, VA. Five Grandchildren: Brian McElhearn, Emily Crane, Robert Harper, Heidi Garrett, Heather Weller. Four Great Grandchildren. Two sisters: Ruth (Henry) Watkins and Violet Crane, and several Nieces and Nephews. He is preceded in death by his Stepfather Adelbert Dionne, brother Howard Harper, brother Robert “Bobby” Harper and infant brother Ernest Harper.

The funeral will be held at Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage, NY on Saturday September 17, 2022. Calling hours will begin at 12pm, where family and friends will be invited to share stories and memories of Gordon. Burial with military honors will follow in Copenhagen NY, where he will join his wife of 74 years, at Riverside Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to The Lake Bonaparte Conservation Club, PO box 273, Harrisville, NY 13648. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

