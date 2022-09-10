Gordon J. King, 62, of Akwesasne

Gordon J. King, 62, of Drum Street Road, unexpectedly and peacefully passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, in his sleep at his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Gordon J. King, 62, of Drum Street Road, unexpectedly and peacefully passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, in his sleep at his home.

Gordon was born on August 6, 1960 in Cornwall, the son of the late Louis E. and Irene (Swamp) King and graduated from General Vanier in Cornwall. On December 22, 2012, he married Denean Cook at the Hogansburg United Methodist Church.

Gordon was a journeyman ironworker with Local #440. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion and the Akwesasne Death Benefits. He enjoyed working outdoors, skating and skiing, and cherished the times he was able to play with his grandchildren.

Gordon is survived by his wife, Denean; his children, Danielle (Landon) Mitchell, Quinn King (Herta Norton), Keena King, Carlee Rose King, Gordon King (Kristin Ransom), Feryn King, Mary Jacobs (Kristian Smoke), Tiara Oakes, Corey (Mindy) Oakes, and Carlee (Larry) Roundpoint; his beloved grandchildren, RayLynn, Lila, L.J., Tye, Cora, Cree, Billie, Toni, Angel, Ratatenwehniio, Kayden, Kyden, Ayven, Jett, Letti, Gavin, Garin, Gracelyn, Noah, Laney, Brynlee, Brenna, and Brooklyn; and his aunts, Annie King and Mary Mattice.

He is also survived by his sisters, Janice (Larry) Greenfield, Delores (Steve) Connors, Donna (Harris) Cole, Elaine (Leslie) Thompson, and Catherine Rourke; his brothers, Eugene P. (Diane) King, Ernest T. (Alice) King, Larry A. (Sheila) King, Bennett (Renee) King; his godchildren, Bobbi Lee King and Kenia Cole; his father-in-law, Carl B. Cook; his brother and sister-in-law, Darren and Francine Cook; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by an infant granddaughter, Adelina King; his sisters, Amy and JoAnne King; a brother-in-law, Larry Rourke; and his mother-in-law, Jeannette Cook.

Friends may call at the Akwesasne Homemakers beginning at 5:00 PM on Sunday until 2:00 PM Tuesday, when his funeral service will be held at the Homemakers. Cremation will follow.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends and family may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

