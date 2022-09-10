Harrisville woman celebrates 99th Birthday!

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A very special birthday was celebrated today in the North Country.

With a tiara on her head, and a birthday sash, Betty Jackson of Harrisville celebrated her 99th birthday Saturday with her closest friends and family.

Balloons, a cake, and even a performance by the Black River Valley Fiddlers marked the momentous occasion.

And you’re never too old to try something new. Betty spent part of her big day riding on a motorcycle for the very first time!

