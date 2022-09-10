‘I was crying’: Woman’s quick stop at store turns into $777,777 lottery jackpot

Lottery officials in Missouri say a woman hit a scratcher top prize while making a quick stop...
Lottery officials in Missouri say a woman hit a scratcher top prize while making a quick stop at a convenience store.(BanksPhotos via canva)
By KAIT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT/Gray News) - A woman in Missouri will certainly not forget her recent stop at a convenience store.

KAIT says the woman, who was not immediately identified, was on her way to a friend’s house when she stopped at a Munch-N-Pump store on Highway 53.

According to the Missouri Lottery, she bought several lottery tickets. One of those tickets was a Hot 7s scratchers ticket that returned a top prize of $777,777.

“I called my husband, and I was crying,” she said. “I was like, ‘This is not real! It can’t be real.’”

According to Friday’s news release, the woman said she plans to invest the winnings.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire
6 homeless after fire damages house
Black ash has traditionally been used in Akwesasne basket weaving. Now it's under threat from...
Invasive species threatens Akwesasne tradition
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
Russell Dendler and Tiarose Stephenson
2 accused of fentanyl possession in Massena
Fire at 23018 Honey Flats Road
Firefighters battle blaze in town of Orleans

Latest News

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
Young mother killed in middle of street, authorities say
Its a Football Friday Night around the North Country with plenty of gridiron action.
Friday Sports: Busy night on North Country gridiron
WWNY Blast from the Past: 2013 apple orchard opening
WWNY Evans Mills celebrating 100th birthday
WWNY Dr. Suess’ estate puts an end to Sacket’s Whooville in the Harbor