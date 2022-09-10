Joan Ann Sinclair, 79, of Lyons Falls

Joan Ann Sinclair, 79, died on Friday morning, September 9, 2022 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, with her family by her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Joan Ann Sinclair, 79, died on Friday morning, September 9, 2022 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, with her family by her side.

Joan was born on October 17, 1942 in Forestport, the daughter of the late Herman Lawrence and Emma Jean (Mathill) Wood. She attended rural school at Gouldtown. She married William Edward Darling, Sr. on October 24, 1959 in Lyons Falls. Bill died on December 9, 1989.

Joan was later united in marriage to Edwin Paul Sinclair on November 25, 1995 in Port Leyden. She was school bus aide for 28 years for South Lewis Central School where she retired.

Surviving are her husband, Ed; her two children, Dale L. (Holly) Darling; Gail E. “Susie” (Phil) Bowers; her daughter-in-laws, Lori S. Darling-Johnson (Ed); Wendy Hamblin; Sandy Fitzgerald;

Ed’s children, Marie, Paul, Robert, Bruce, Becky, and Greg Sinclair; her twelve grandchildren, Melissa, Bradley, Nicole, Tyler, Shauna, Judy, Amanda, Johnathon, Rebecca, Danielle, Eric, and Glen; her great grandchildren; her Sinclair grandchildren and great grandchildren; her siblings, James (Sue) Wood; Effie (George) Poore; Norma Griffin (Charlie); and Jake (Tammy) Wood; her brother-in-law, David Rounds; nieces and nephews; and her brother and sister-in-laws from the Darling family.

She is predeceased by her two sons, William E. “Bigga” Darling, Jr., Ricky M. “Lippy” Darling, her granddaughter, Melinda M. Darling, her great granddaughter, Shelby Nuffer, her two sisters, Rosemary Wood and Patricia M. Rounds.

A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be on Saturday, September 17th at 2:00 P.M. at Lewis County Memorial Post #6912 V.F. W. in Lowville, where food donations of a covered dish, may be brought on Friday afternoon and evening, September 16th, after 1:00 P.M., or Saturday morning after 11:00 A.M.

Joan was a member of Forest Presbyterian Church, life member of the Lyons Falls Fire Department Auxiliary, an avid bowler in many local leagues and bowling tournaments, enjoyed the casino, playing cards with Shelia and Cathy, and she and Ed loved going to Tennessee then off to Myrtle Beach where they spent many winters.

Memorials in Joan’s name may be made to: Lyons Falls Fire Department or Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 520, Lyons Falls, NY 13368

On-line condolence of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.