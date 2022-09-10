John C. Reynolds, 70, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - John C. Reynolds, 70, of Hopson Road, died peacefully Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital.

He was born on July 14, 1952, in Massena, New York to the late Charles & Dorothy (Tyo) Reynolds. He graduated from Massena High School. He was married to Rande Ashley for 25 years, the marriage ended in divorce. John was employed by Alcoa where he worked for 27 years retiring in 2000. He enjoyed the outdoors, which included hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed taking care of his cat Socks. He was a member of the Son of AMVETS Post #4 in Massena.

He is survived by his significant other, Gerry Major, Massena; his sons, Jason (Melissa) Reynolds, Dexter; and Corey & his companion Mandy White, Massena; along with his grandchildren, Aidan McConnell, Kylie (Noah) Sanders, Liam Reynolds, and two great-grandchildren, Wyatt Sanders, and Landon Sanders.

Per his wishes, there will be no calling hours. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 1:00 pm in the Old Pine Grove Cemetery in Massena, NY. Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.

Online condolences can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

