John C. Reynolds, 70, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - John C. Reynolds, 70, of Hopson Road, died peacefully Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital.

He was born on July 14, 1952, in Massena, New York to the late Charles & Dorothy (Tyo) Reynolds. He graduated from Massena High School. He was married to Rande Ashley for 25 years, the marriage ended in divorce. John was employed by Alcoa where he worked for 27 years retiring in 2000. He enjoyed the outdoors, which included hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed taking care of his cat Socks. He was a member of the Son of AMVETS Post #4 in Massena.

He is survived by his significant other, Gerry Major, Massena; his sons, Jason (Melissa) Reynolds, Dexter; and Corey & his companion Mandy White, Massena; along with his grandchildren, Aidan McConnell, Kylie (Noah) Sanders, Liam Reynolds, and two great-grandchildren, Wyatt Sanders, and Landon Sanders.

Per his wishes, there will be no calling hours. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 1:00 pm in the Old Pine Grove Cemetery in Massena, NY. Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.

Online condolences can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Joan Ann Sinclair, 79, died on Friday morning, September 9, 2022 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical...
Joan Ann Sinclair, 79, of Lyons Falls
John passed away unexpectedly at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on the evening of Friday, September 9,...
John M. Bunstone, 63, of West Stockholm
Gordon J. King, 62, of Drum Street Road, unexpectedly and peacefully passed away Friday,...
Gordon J. King, 62, of Akwesasne
Gordon C. Harper, formerly of West Carthage and Lake Bonaparte, N.Y. passed away peacefully at...
Gordon C. Harper, 96, of formerly of West Carthage and Lake Bonaparte

Obituaries

A very special birthday was celebrated today in the North Country.
Harrisville woman celebrates 99th Birthday!
Calling all train enthusiasts! This weekend marks the 35th Annual Thousand Islands Train Fair.
Clayton hosts the 35th annual Thousand Islands Train Fair
Its a Football Friday Night around the North Country with plenty of gridiron action.
Friday Sports: Busy night on North Country gridiron
Friday Sports: Busy night on North Country gridiron
WWNY Blast from the Past: 2013 apple orchard opening
WWNY Evans Mills celebrating 100th birthday