Revolutionary War heroes honored at Plessis cemetery

PLESSIS, New York (WWNY) - Several Revolutionary War soldiers are buried in Plessis Brookside Cemetery. And thanks to a new sign by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, passers-by can finally learn four of their names.

This weekend, the Sons of the American Revolution and Masonic War Veterans held a joint ceremony honoring those soldiers, and formally dedicated the sign in their memory.

“We are honored as a group that have the designation and the Pomeroy sign out front of this historic cemetery,” said Kevin Leeson, member of the Sons of the American Revolution.

Like all sons of the Revolution, Leeson had family that fought in the war. Well, it just so happens one of them is buried in Brookside. His name was Joseph Parker. Kevin’s great uncle 10 generations back.

“He ended up watching Cornwallis, or Cornwallis’ agent surrender to Washington at Yorktown,” said Leeson.

“There’s actually believed to be about 7 patriots resting in Brookside Cemetery, but because time has taken it’s toll on some of the gravestones, it’s impossible to tell exactly where they’re buried.

“There are just some records that you end up with a dead end. We’ll try and see what luck we have. We’re always looking to honor patriots of the Revolutionary War,” said Leeson.

The Sons say it’s unfair to talk about America’s past without recognizing some of it’s more unsavory aspects. That’s why they openly acknowledge it and learn from it.

“They say you never fail at anything. You just learn what not to do so the next time you do it differently. That’s what history is,” said Steven Dreizler.

The country’s oldest heroes are now honored with a new sign.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.