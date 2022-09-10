Run for Recovery takes place in Watertown Saturday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown athletes hit the ground running for a good cause.

It’s called Run For Recovery. An annual 5K, or 10K depending on the runners’ preference, that raises money to help those that have been impacted by addiction.

Things kicked off at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds at 9 AM, taking runners and walkers to Glen Park and back.

The event was hosted by the Watertown Urban Mission and the first 200 registrants got a free T-shirt.

For the event’s organizer Anthony Matthews, the run was personal.

“It’s about recovery. I myself was in recovery 32 years in. I just love helping people get to the place I’m at right now,” said Matthews. “So the goal is to get them into treatment and help them become productive members of the community again.”

If you missed Saturday’s run, there will be plenty more charity events hosted by the Urban Mission throughout the year.

