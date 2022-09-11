Adeline Smith, 8, of Woodville

WOODVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Adeline Smith, 8 year old daughter of Jada Ormsby, Woodville, passed away Sunday morning on September 11th, 2022 after a valiant battle with illness’ since birth with her family at her side and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County.

Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. A complete obituary will follow.

Condolences to the family can be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.