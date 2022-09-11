Isabel Morrison, 86, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Isabel Morrison, 86, a resident of Midtown Apartments, passed away Friday morning, September 9, 2022 at the North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Massena.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, however at her request there will be no services.

A complete obituary will appear in the next edition.

