John C. Jones, 95, of Watertown

Sep. 11, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John C. Jones, 95, Watertown, passed away Saturday, September 3rd, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

Calling hours are Sunday, September 18th, 2022 from 11 am – 1 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life gathering will follow the calling hours on Sunday at the Brownville American Legion, Brownville.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Ken Hayes, Theresa; his grandchildren Kenneth J. Hayes II, Theresa and Johnna (Dale) Whitten, PA; his great grandchildren, Kaleb T. Hayes, Brysen and Lydia Whitten; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a granddaughter Anna M. Hayes, four brothers Paul, Robert, David, Donny and a sister Thelma Cheevers.

John was born in Philadelphia, NY, December 18th, 1926, a son to Reginald and Maryann Hutton Jones. As a young man, John enjoyed working on his Aunt’s farm. Following his education, John served in WW II with the US navy aboard the USS Ticonderoga. He married Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Randall in Watertown. She predeceased him.

Mr. Jones worked as a milk truck delivery driver in Watertown before going to work for the City of Watertown in the electrical department for many years, retiring from there. He operated the Brown Shanty on Mill Street in Watertown for several years.

John was a member of the American Legion and the Brownville Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed fishing and hunting camp with his grandson, Johnna’s McDonalds breakfast trips, boating and maintaining bird feeders. He liked scenic drives, snowmobiling, ice fishing and being with family and friends. He was a practical joker and last but not least, having a “tottie.”

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

