Lucas A. Jenkins, 15, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lucas A. Jenkins, 15, of County Route 68, Watertown, passed away September 9, 2022 at his home.

Lucas was born December 14, 2006, son of Andrew J. and Janine C. (Lobaito) Jenkins. Lucas attended South Jefferson High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hitting baseballs at home, helping with firewood, taking the gator on trails in the woods, online gaming, and mowing the lawn.

Lucas is survived by his parents, his brother, Jacob Pullus and his fiancé Wai Sze Lam, Utica, NY, his uncles Ryan (Michelle) Lobaito, Harrisville, Jack (Priscilla) Jenkins, Virginia, his aunts, Cynthia (Rusty) Paul, Jim Thorpe, PA, Amy (Keith) McGregor, Canton, NY, maternal grandparents Bruce and step grandmother Linda Lobaito, Watertown, maternal grandmother Cassie Greenwood, Morristown, paternal grandmother, Dorothy Dana, Canton, and several cousins. His paternal grandfather Junior A. Jenkins died before him.

There will be no calling hours. A private funeral service will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

Contributions may be made to the Friends of Jefferson County Dog Control, 21897 County Route 190, Watertown, NY 13601 or to Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, NY 13601

