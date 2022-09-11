One shot on Watertown’s State Street, sent to the hospital

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A shooting on Watertown’s State Street sends one to the hospital.

Watertown City Police confirm one person was shot near the intersection of William Street and State around 9:45 PM Saturday.

Detective Seargent Joeseph Giaquinto says the person who was shot is still alive. A reporter on scene saw an ambulance leave, transporting that person to the hospital.

There was also a large police presence at a housing complex on Route 12 not far from State Street, the complex known as Kool Brook Apartments.

Our camera crew on scene saw a man in handcuffs as police patted him down.

When asked, police said it was still to early to say if that is connected to the shooting or not.

Watertown Police say more information will be released in the next few hours.

As of this writing around 11 PM Saturday, both locations remain active crime scenes.

We will update this story as we learn more.

