Saturday Sports: Gouverneur blanks Potsdam on the gridiron

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Saturday afternoon football took place up north Saturday afternoon as the Gouverneur Wildcats hosted Potsdam in NAC play.

The NAC regular season champs looks to defend their title against a Potsdam team that didn’t win a game last year.

The Wildcats make a statement early. On their first possession, Vincent Thomas finds an opening up the middle and he’s gone. 65 yards for the touchdown to put the Wildcats in front 6-0.

After a 3 and out by Potsdam, Gouverneur finds the endzone again. It’s Noel Lapierre with the 12 yards run as the Wildcats extend their lead to 13-0.

In the next series, Holden Stowell rolls out and hits Thomas who takes it to the house: Gouverneur in front 20-0.

The Wildcats defense gets in on the action as Daniel Thomas comes up with the fumble recovery deep in Potsdam territory.

Stowell takes care of the rest, scoring from 5 yards out on the keeper: 27-0 Wildcats. Gouverneur beats Potsdam 47-0.

In Boys’ Frontier League soccer from Belleville, the defending Section 3 Class D champion Panthers host Sackets Harbor.

In the first half, the game was scoreless when Kaden Gordiner dents the back of the net, putting the Panthers in front 1-0 at the half.

Cayden Randall would record the shutout in net as the Panthers blank the Patriots by a final score of 2-0.

In another Boys’ Frontier League soccer match in Adams, the South Jeff Spartans hosted General Brown.

It was scoreless in the second half when James King finds Chase Waite, who tickles twine, putting the Spartans on the scoreboard 1-0.

Then it was Evan Widrick perfect between the pipes for the Spartans as South Jeff shuts out General Brown 2-0.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.