Watertown Police on Saturday shooting: “There was a personal grudge between the two people involved”

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A man is behind bars and another recovering in Syracuse after a shooting that happened in Watertown Saturday night.

49-year-old Marcus Taylor arrested for alleged State Street shooting (Watertown City Police)

City police arrested 49-year-old Marcus Taylor, of the Town of Watertown, for allegedly shooting another man on State Street Saturday.

At 10 PM, our camera crews were on scene as Taylor was taken into custody at his home on State Route 12.

The shooting happened about 20 minutes earlier at the intersection of State Street and William Street in the city.

The 29-year-old victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance and later airlifted to Syracuse with wounds to his legs.

He is in stable condition, but Police have not released his name.

We’re told the suspect and the victim do know each other.

“There was a personal grudge between the two people involved. The victim and Marc Taylor knew each other and had a prior disagreement,” said Det. Sgt. Joe Giaquinto of the Watertown City Police Department.

Police charged Taylor with Assault in the 1st Degree and Criminal Use of a Firearm in the 1st Degree, both Class B felonies.

