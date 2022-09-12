4-H looking for after-school program staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is looking for people to help with its 4-H after-school programs.
After-school director Mitch McCormick says 4-H has programs in 18 school districts.
Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.
Programs generally run from when school lets out until about 5:30 p.m. They give students a chance to do homework and learn life skills.
Anyone who enjoys working with youth and maybe has a few skills to share can apply at ccejefferson.org. You can also call 315-788-8450.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.