4-H looking for after-school program staff

4-H after-school programs
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is looking for people to help with its 4-H after-school programs.

After-school director Mitch McCormick says 4-H has programs in 18 school districts.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

Programs generally run from when school lets out until about 5:30 p.m. They give students a chance to do homework and learn life skills.

Anyone who enjoys working with youth and maybe has a few skills to share can apply at ccejefferson.org. You can also call 315-788-8450.

