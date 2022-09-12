8-Man Football returns to the North Country, but with a new look

TURIN, New York (WWNY) - The 8-Man Football season opened Friday night for both the South Lewis Falcons and the Thousand Islands Vikings, but with a new look.

With scores running unusually high since it’s inception in New York State, the width of the playing field was changed for the 2022 season from 53 to 40 yards while still keeping the field 100 yards long.

Falcons Coach Mike Absolom says the new width of the field has made him approach the season a little different.

”A little bit, yeah. We want to make sure that we get our blocking technique down. In the past, we could get away with guys getting to the outside. Like I said, if they get outside they get some positive yardage. So now it’s more skills and technique in my view, so I gotta make sure we get everybody coached up,” said Absolom.

”Well, it’s always based on getting outside and go, so I think this year it might be a little less scoring, so we’re gonna have to focus on up the middle a little more and be a little more technical with our offense,” said South Lewis Quarterback Clayton Kraeger.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.