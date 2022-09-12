Aundra Green, 65, of Watertown

Aundra Green, 65, passed away August 30, 2022, with her children Michael and Aiyala by her side, at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Aundra Green, 65, passed away August 30, 2022, with her children Michael and Aiyala by her side, at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York. A memorial service will be held Tuesday September 13, 2022 at one o’clock at Hart & Bruce Funeral Home in Watertown, New York.

Aundra was born May 2, 1957, in Stuttgart, Germany to Jerome and Hildaguard Green. Aundra moved to the United States with her parents, but her mother passed away in 1965 when she was 8. Aundra and her siblings were placed in foster care until she was a teenager, and adopted by Ellen K. Smalls of Brooklyn, New York, along with two of her sisters. Ellen, who Aundra affectionately called “Ma”, became a beacon of love, guidance and support for Aundra throughout her life, even after her passing in 2011.

Aundra graduated from Boys and Girls High-school in Brooklyn, New York and chose a career in business administration. She became a proud mother in 1976 and cared deeply for her family and neighbors. As a young adult, she would spend weekends at Coney Island or Far Rockaway beaches, with her child, siblings, nieces and nephews. Despite having a rough beginning, Aundra always looked for the beauty in things around her and celebrated them. She was very artistic and used her life experiences as muses to create paintings and other artwork to decorate her home with. She also enjoyed feeding the less fortunate. In 2012, Aundra moved to Watertown, NY to be closer to her daughter. Aundra very much enjoyed being a mother and grandmother, as well as gardening, thrifting, her three cats and keeping in touch with family. Her house became known as the Sunflower house in her neighborhood because she grew gigantic sunflowers every summer and took pride in making her garden welcoming. While Aundra’s family grieves her loss and she will be deeply missed, they are choosing to remember Aundra in a way that honors her spirit.

Aundra is survived by her children Michael (Yovanka), Aiyala (Sean), and Thomas, siblings, Sylvia, Hilda, Jerome, Ronzell, Judy, Patricia, Missy, Eddie, Robert, Lora, Susie and Melinda, grandchildren Paris, Benjamin, Jacob and Mya, her 3 cats Bradley, Batman and Mojo as well as many other beloved family and friends.

Online condolences can be left at hartandbrucefh.com. Flowers can be sent directly to Hart and Bruce Funeral Home.

