Bluegrass & Gospel Music Fest coming up in Redwood

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This weekend is the 22nd Bluegrass & Gospel Music Fest in Redwood.

Phil Seybert is pastor of the Redwood United Methodist Church. He appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event.

Watch the video for his interview.

The music festival is from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 18 at the church, which is at 43735 Stine Road in Redwood.

Admission is free.

