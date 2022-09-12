Boonville native competes on Jeopardy!

(WWNY) - A native of Boonville makes an appearance on Jeopardy! Monday night.

Katherine May, who graduated as valedictorian from Adirondack Central School in 1998, will be a contestant on the popular game show.

She was known as Kathy Wilcox back then.

On the show, she is identified as a financial institution risk manager from Riverside, Illinois.

You can watch to see how she did at 7 p.m. on WWNY-TV.

