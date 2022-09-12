Bridge named for police chief who died in line of duty

The Route 180 bridge in Dexter is now the Chief Samuel Johnson Bridge, bearing the name of the...
The Route 180 bridge in Dexter is now the Chief Samuel Johnson Bridge, bearing the name of the village police chief killed in the line of duty in 1987.(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - The Route 180 bridge in Dexter is now the Chief Samuel A. Johnson Sr. Bridge, bearing the name of the village police chief killed in the line of duty in 1987.

Thirty-five years ago, a shootout cost the life of Dexter Police Chief Samuel Johnson, who villagers affectionately called “J-44.”

Decades later, dozens of people gathered to honor Johnson as the State Route 180 bridge connecting Dexter and the town of Hounsfield is named in his memory.

“You lose a member of your community in a tragic way, it’s absolutely terrible. When it was brought up to me to name this bridge after Sam, I said, yeah,” said Dexter Mayor James Eves.

State Senator Patty Ritchie and Assemblyman Mark Walczyk worked together to pass a bill to name the bridge after Johnson. The bill itself was gifted to Johnson’s sister, May Gould.

Johnson was 55 years old when he was killed in the line of duty and had given 13 years of service.

“If you were bad, you didn’t like him. If you were good, you liked him. I mean, it was that simple. Sam did his job and put many hours in that he never even got paid for, but because he was doing his job, it made our community feel safer,” said Eves.

On September 11, 1987, Chief Johnson responded to Pillar Point after receiving reports that shots were fired. One man was already dead. The shooter, Stuart Moss, then gunned down Chief Johnson in an ambush.

Moss led police on a chase from the murder scene before being shot himself. He survived his injuries.

“He came through the village and out the other end. It was just sirens and screeching of tires. It was not a good scene in the village. It was scary, actually scary,” said Eves.

Bill Hackett, a retired state police investigator, was on the scene that night.

“I worked with Sam for about 13 to 14 years, but I knew him long before this incident happened. Sam was a good friend, fellow police officer and I miss the guy,” he said.

