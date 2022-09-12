Court papers: ‘I should plug you again,’ alleged assailant told shooting victim

Marcus Taylor
Marcus Taylor(Watertown Police Department)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The man who allegedly shot another on State Street in Watertown Saturday night allegedly said, “take a whiff of this,” before shooting the victim in the leg.

Then, according to court papers, 49-year-old Marcus Taylor allegedly told 29-year-old Justin Hicks, “I should plug you again,” and pointed the pistol at Hicks’ chest. Hicks told police he feared for his life and put his arm up to shield himself.

The gunshot penetrated both legs, according to a statement by Watertown police Detective Matthew Preedom. Preedom said he found Hicks lying on the sidewalk at the corner of State and William streets at around 9:40 p.m. with a puncture wound in his left leg and a bullet casing nearby.

According to Preedom’s statement, a witness stopped in traffic on State Street heard the gunshot and saw Taylor standing over Hicks holding a pistol in his right hand.

The witness then said he saw Taylor get into a white Jeep and drive south on Winslow Street.

Hicks identified his alleged assailant and told Preedom that Taylor talked about Hicks saying bad things about Taylor’s dad’s death before allegedly firing the weapon.

Taylor later told Preedom that his father had died four to six weeks before.

Taylor was picked up at his home at Cold Creek Apartments on State Route 12 in the town of Watertown around 10 p.m.

He was charged with first-degree assault and first-degree criminal use of a firearm.

Hicks was taken a Syracuse hospital for treatment of a possible broken femur.

