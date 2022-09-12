Dale Goutremout 69, of Three Mile Bay passed away on September 8th 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

THREE MILE BAY, New York (WWNY) - Dale Goutremout 69, of Three Mile Bay passed away on September 8th 2022.

Dale was born on February 10th 1953 in Watertown, NY to Harvey Goutremout and Mildred Davis.

Dale worked on the family farm for many years before retiring. He worked for 801 housing as maintenance, WDT as a delivery driver and the medical VTC transportation before he was unable to work. HE liked to travel in the Lowville area during the summer and was always joking around to make others laugh, most importantly he enjoyed his time he had with his children and grandchildren- watching them grow.

Dale was the fire chief for the Three Mile Bay Fire Department for 8 years and a member for over 42 years.

He is survived by a daughter, Connie Babcock- Watertown, a son Daryl (Lisa) Goutremout- Three Mile bay, brothers Keith (Kelly) Goutremout- Chaumont, Randy (Connie) Goutremout, Lorraine, Goerge Goutremout- Watertown. Five grandchildren, Courtney Babcock, Brittney and Jacob Stowe- Watertown, Daryl t. Goutremout- Chicago IL, Cole Goutremout- Three Mile Bay, sister in law Shirley Goutremont and many nieces and nephews.

He is Predeceased by his parents, brothers Kevin and Charles Goutremout and his sister Barbara Baker.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 17th at 12:00 noon at Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home in Chaumont with the Rev. Doug King officiating followed by a celebration of life at the Three Mile Bay Fire Hall.

Donations can be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown NY.

Three Mile Bay Fire Department 8581 NYS Route 12E, Three Mile Bay 13691.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.