David Dominic Zappia, of Massena

David Dominic Zappia passed away on Sunday September 11, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - David Dominic Zappia passed away on Sunday September 11, 2022. He was born on March 25, 1950 to Dominick and Lorraine (Vallance) Zappia. He attended Pine Grove and Washington Elementary Schools in Massena and graduated from Massena Central High School in 1968. He was very active in Massena Sports and was part of one of the teams of Football Coach Mike Nicholas’ longest winning streaks in New York State. In addition to two football Championships, he was on two of the Massena championship basketball teams in 1967 and 1968. He attended college at Loyola of Montreal (now, Concordia University) and was part of its undefeated football team in 1968. That team would later be inducted into Concordia’s Hall of Fame. David also played Massena Warrior Football for several years.

Transferring to the State University of New York at Potsdam, he graduated with a BA in Social Studies in 1972 and was hired as a replacement teacher at the Massena Junior High. He continued his teaching career at Massena High School where he became the youngest person ever to serve as the Social Studies Department Chairman; a title he would keep for 25 years. Altogether, Mr. Zappia spent 38 years teaching students at Massena High School before retiring in 2010.

Selected to serve on the Massena Museum Board of Directors, he eventually became President of the Board. He and his wife, Sandra, put together a photo gallery display for Massena’s Bicentennial in 2002.

David married Sandra Wilson in 1970 at St. Mary’s Church in Massena. They were married for more than 50 years. He is survived by his wife and two daughters, Heather (Craig) Carlough of Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Samantha (Michael) Kasmarek of Camillus, New York. He was known as “Papa” to his precious grandchildren, Adam and Catherine Kasmarek. He is also survived by his four brothers and sisters, Donna (Richard) McDonald of Saranac Lake, New York; Samuel (Joan) Zappia of Massena; Bethany Zappia of Sumner, Washington; Dominic (Charlotte) Zappia II of Massena, along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother in 2016.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM at St. Mary’s Church; located at 105 Cornell Ave, Massena, on Thursday September 15, 2022 with Rev. Mark Reilly officiating. Burial to immediately follow funeral services in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Massena Football Club; 63 Willard Rd, Massena, NY 13662. Online condolences, pictures and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.