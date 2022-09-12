Edward L. Ramsay, of West Potsdam

Edward L. Ramsay, a longtime time resident of County Route 34, peacefully passed away in the comfort of his home on Monday morning, September 12, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

WEST POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Edward L. Ramsay, a longtime time resident of County Route 34, peacefully passed away in the comfort of his home on Monday morning, September 12, 2022.

Ed was born on August 18, 1944 in Potsdam, the son of the late Allan and Mary (Westerdick) Ramsay. He proudly graduated from Potsdam High School before entering the US Air Force in 1963. On April 16, 1969, he married Kay A. Mitchell at the Potsdam Church of the Nazarene.

Ed continued his service in the US Air Force, retiring as a Master Sgt in 1984. He had a great love for gardening and was instrumental in starting the Potsdam Farmer’s Market. He also enjoyed hunting and was always tinkering on many different projects. He was a former member of the Potsdam American Legion and Potsdam Moose Lodge.

Ed is survived by his wife, Kay; his son, Damon A. Ramsay of Scarborough, Maine; his grandchildren, Brooke Newtown, McKinley, Rhys, and Adeline Ramsay; and his great grandchildren, Zackery, Braelynn, Edward, Esme, Elizabelle, and Aubrey.

He is also survived by his sisters, Linda and Richard Russell of Lawrenceville, Betty and Patrick Mackey of Norwood, and Mary Lynn and Roland Berger of Madrid; his brothers, Steven and Radeem Ramsay of Las Vegas, Nevada, Scott Ramsay of Potsdam, Roger and Janette Ramsay of Oklahoma, and James and Tammy Ramsay of Colorado; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was tragically predeceased by his son, Edward L. Ramsay, II in 2000; his sisters, Dorothy Williams, Ruth Wallace, Grace Richards, Janet Bush, and Shirley LaBaff; and his brothers, Sherman, James, and Larry Ramsay.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, however services will be held privately with burial in West Potsdam Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial donations in his memory made to the West Potsdam Fire Department and First Responders.

Friends may share memories and offer condolences to his family online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

