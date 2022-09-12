Edward L. Ramsay, of West Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Edward L. Ramsay, a longtime time resident of County Route 34, peacefully passed away in the...
Edward L. Ramsay, a longtime time resident of County Route 34, peacefully passed away in the comfort of his home on Monday morning, September 12, 2022.(Source: Funeral Home)

WEST POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Edward L. Ramsay, a longtime time resident of County Route 34, peacefully passed away in the comfort of his home on Monday morning, September 12, 2022.

Ed was born on August 18, 1944 in Potsdam, the son of the late Allan and Mary (Westerdick) Ramsay.  He proudly graduated from Potsdam High School before entering the US Air Force in 1963.  On April 16, 1969, he married Kay A. Mitchell at the Potsdam Church of the Nazarene.

Ed continued his service in the US Air Force, retiring as a Master Sgt in 1984.  He had a great love for gardening and was instrumental in starting the Potsdam Farmer’s Market.  He also enjoyed hunting and was always tinkering on many different projects.  He was a former member of the Potsdam American Legion and Potsdam Moose Lodge.

Ed is survived by his wife, Kay; his son, Damon A. Ramsay of Scarborough, Maine; his grandchildren, Brooke Newtown, McKinley, Rhys, and Adeline Ramsay; and his great grandchildren, Zackery, Braelynn, Edward, Esme, Elizabelle, and Aubrey.

He is also survived by his sisters, Linda and Richard Russell of Lawrenceville, Betty and Patrick Mackey of Norwood, and Mary Lynn and Roland Berger of Madrid; his brothers, Steven and Radeem Ramsay of Las Vegas, Nevada, Scott Ramsay of Potsdam, Roger and Janette Ramsay of Oklahoma, and James and Tammy Ramsay of Colorado; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was tragically predeceased by his son, Edward L. Ramsay, II in 2000; his sisters, Dorothy Williams, Ruth Wallace, Grace Richards, Janet Bush, and Shirley LaBaff; and his brothers, Sherman, James, and Larry Ramsay.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, however services will be held privately with burial in West Potsdam Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial donations in his memory made to the West Potsdam Fire Department and First Responders.

Friends may share memories and offer condolences to his family online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting on Watertown’s State Street sends one to the hospital.
UPDATE: Police arrest Town of Watertown man in State Street shooting case
Thanks to the people at Parkside Bible Church, Watertown now has it’s first public disc-golf...
Disc golf course opens in Watertown
File photo of Whooville in the Harbor
Dr. Suess’ estate puts an end to Sacket’s Whooville in the Harbor
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
A man is behind bars and another recovering in Syracuse after a shooting that happened in...
Watertown Police on Saturday shooting: “There was a personal grudge between the two people involved”

Latest News

The Route 180 bridge in Dexter is now the Chief Samuel Johnson Bridge, bearing the name of the...
Bridge named for police chief who died in line of duty
Watertown City Hall
Email exchange: did it violate rights by going public?
Adeline Smith
Heart walk’s inspirational honoree passes away
Linda I. Unrue, 76, of Watertown, passed away at her home September 9, 2022.
Linda I. Unrue, 76, of Watertown