Email exchange: did it violate rights by going public?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An email exchange between Watertown city officials, which was later made public, has one city council member questioning the mayor’s intentions.

Mayor Jeff Smith says it’s just not true. But Councilmember Lisa Ruggiero says an innocent email turned into use for political gain.

“He saw this to go after someone, and I think it was at Saunders’ expense, and Mr. Simao’s expense,” said Ruggiero.

It all began with an email. After corresponding with local developer P.J. Simao, City Clerk Ann Saunders emailed council members saying she felt this specific email was “threatening in nature.”

Somehow that email was shared with Simao, who fired back, disagreeing it was threatening.

We’ve learned Mayor Smith requested the city’s technical department to look into council members’ emails to find out who shared the information with Simao.

Smith says records show Ruggiero sent it to her personal email, but she denies sending it to Simao.

On Tuesday night, he confronted city council members about it.

Ruggiero says that took private correspondence and made it public. So, it bears the question: Did Mayor Smith violate Saunders’ rights by going public?

Ruggiero says absolutely. But Smith says it already was public.

“If there were any rights violated, it was by who shared it with a member of the public by forwarding that email. It seems like there’s a lot of diversion going on here as opposed to addressing the issue of which council member forwarded Ms. Saunders’ email to a member of the public, and which council member is lying about that,” said Smith.

There never was a formal complaint about what happened, and City Manager Ken Mix says the mayor did not submit a Freedom of Information Act form.

But Mix says that’s not generally required when council members request information.

In response, Ruggiero went to Albany, asking the New York Conference of Mayors if Smith violated any rights.

“They said that they have concerns about whether accessing our emails could be considered possibly an abuse of power. Also, the question is: is it being done for personal or political gain? And I think that’s what happened here,” said Ruggiero.

Mayor Smith did not say whether Saunders knew the topic would be brought up at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

We reached out to Saunders for comment but did not hear back.

