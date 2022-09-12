Heart walk’s inspirational honoree passes away

Adeline Smith
Adeline Smith(WWNY)
By Scott Atkinson
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOODVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Adeline Smith of Woodville in southern Jefferson County died Sunday morning after a long battle with heart disease.

Adeline was just eight years old, but she had a lifetime of love for her family, and for her larger family with the American Heart Association.

In 2019, Adeline was the heart association’s inspirational honoree for the annual North Country Heart Walk.

Stacy Spaziani, the heart association’s regional director, said, “Adeline was a spunky kid who always had a smile on her face no matter what. She made an incredible impact on everyone she met. I am a better person for having had her in my life. We are so thankful that Adeline and her mom, Jada, shared her story with us and allowed us to be part of their journey. Our hearts are with Adeline’s entire family.”

Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home in Belleville.

