Lewis County Humane Society: Sweet Rocky
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rocky is such a sweet guy, he’d be great in just about any home.
He the featured pet shelter manager Amber Zehr brought in from the Lewis County Humane Society.
He’s about 3 years old.
The shelter has 112 animals, including 31 dogs, so there’s no shortage of options if you’re looking for a furry friend.
Stop by the shelter to check out all the available pets. You can also go to lewiscountyhumanesociety.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page. The phone number is 315-376-8349.
