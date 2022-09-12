Lewis County Humane Society: Sweet Rocky

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rocky is such a sweet guy, he’d be great in just about any home.

He the featured pet shelter manager Amber Zehr brought in from the Lewis County Humane Society.

He’s about 3 years old.

The shelter has 112 animals, including 31 dogs, so there’s no shortage of options if you’re looking for a furry friend.

Stop by the shelter to check out all the available pets. You can also go to lewiscountyhumanesociety.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page. The phone number is 315-376-8349.

