Lewis County Humane Society: Sweet Rocky

Lewis County Humane Society
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rocky is such a sweet guy, he’d be great in just about any home.

He the featured pet shelter manager Amber Zehr brought in from the Lewis County Humane Society.

He’s about 3 years old.

The shelter has 112 animals, including 31 dogs, so there’s no shortage of options if you’re looking for a furry friend.

Stop by the shelter to check out all the available pets. You can also go to lewiscountyhumanesociety.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page. The phone number is 315-376-8349.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting on Watertown’s State Street sends one to the hospital.
UPDATE: Police arrest Town of Watertown man in State Street shooting case
Thanks to the people at Parkside Bible Church, Watertown now has it’s first public disc-golf...
Disc golf course opens in Watertown
File photo of Whooville in the Harbor
Dr. Suess’ estate puts an end to Sacket’s Whooville in the Harbor
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
A man is behind bars and another recovering in Syracuse after a shooting that happened in...
Watertown Police on Saturday shooting: “There was a personal grudge between the two people involved”

Latest News

4-H after-school programs
4-H looking for after-school program staff
Wake Up Weather
Rain possible this afternoon
New look for 8-man football
New look for 8-man football
State Street shooting latest