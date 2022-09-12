Linda I. Unrue, 76, of Watertown, passed away at her home September 9, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Linda I. Unrue, 76, of Watertown, passed away at her home September 9, 2022.

Linda was born on July 17, 1946 in Watertown, daughter of Richard and Marie (Smith) Wiest. She graduated from high school and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from SUNY Plattsburg. A marriage to Earl Ray Unrue ended in divorce. Mr Unrue died in December of 2017.

Linda retired as a case worker for Jefferson County Office of the Aging. Previously, she was employed with Stop Domestic Violence. Linda enjoyed researching genealogy, collecting depression glass and was an avid NY Yankees fan.

Surviving are her two sons, Jack D. (Danielle Chollet) Unrue, Boulder, CO, Mike A. Unrue, Watertown, NY, a brother, Richard (Dianne) Wiest, Watertown, a step granddaughter, Marina Rancourt, Syracuse, and two nephews, Timothy and Benjamin Wiest, Watertown.

A graveside service will be held Friday, September 16, 2022 at Madrid cemetery with reverend Leon Schilling officiating.

Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County, NY (https://vacjc.com/donate/)

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.